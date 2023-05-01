Tim Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive dead at 71 following complications with cancer

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Tim Bachman, the guitarist and vocalist of the Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 71.

The musician’s death was confirmed on Friday by his son, Paxton Bachman, via a Facebook post.

Paxton shared that Tim – who played in BTO from 1973 to 1974 and reunited with the group a decade later – died after complications with cancer “throughout his brain.”

My father passed away this afternoon. Thanks everyone for the kind words,” he wrote, adding, “Grateful that I got to spend some time with him at the end. Grab your loved ones and hug them tight, you never know how long you have left.”

His death comes just three months after his brother — and BTO co-founder — Robbie Bachman passed away in January at the age of 69.

Sad news: Tim Bachman (R), the guitarist and vocalist of Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has passed away at the age of 71; Bachman in the picture with band members

Paxton also recalled Tim’s final moments in a Facebook post, writing, “I sat with Dad yesterday afternoon and reminisced about some of the good times we had.”

“He was pretty out there most of the time, but at one point he looked at me with really big eyes and said, ‘I love you Paxton, keep sharing the music…’ and then passed out again.”

“It is very hard to see your parents helpless and sick in bed and there is nothing you can do to help them. Break my heart. Grateful for the time we spent together,” he added.

He also shared some photos of his father, including a childhood photo of them both taking a walk.

The Bachman brothers were Winnipeg natives who had been playing music since childhood.

Tim and his brothers Randy and Robbie formed BTO in 1973 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada with CF Turner.

Robbie first worked with his older brother Randy, a singer, songwriter and guitarist, in the group Brave Belt – which the elder Bachman helped form in the early 1970s after he left the best-selling act Guess Who.

Tim was featured on the band’s two albums: Bachman-Turner Overdrive and Bachman-Turner Overdrive II.

They sold millions of records over the next three years with their mix of grinding guitar riffs and catchy melodies.

You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet topped the charts and the band’s other hits were Takin’ Care Of Business, Hey You and Roll On Down The Highway.

Gone too soon: The musician’s death was confirmed on Friday by his son, Paxton Bachman, via a Facebook post

Complications: Paxton shared that Tim passed away after complications with cancer ‘throughout his brain’

Brothers: Tim’s death comes just three months after his brother – and BTO co-founder – Robbie Bachman (center) died in January at age 69; Pictured in LA in 1976

‘BTO’s pounding beat has left us’: Robbie’s death was announced by brother Randy Bachman on social media

Hall of Fame: Tim and his brothers Randy and Robbie founded BTO in 1973 with CF Turner. In 2014, Bachman-Turner Overdrive was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame; Pictured circa 1970

The guitarist was later replaced by Blair Thornton, but he returned to the band in 1984 for a reunion tour.

In 2014, Bachman-Turner Overdrive was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

In January, Randy Bachman announced the death of his and Tim’s brother Robbie, though he did not name a cause.

“BTO’s pounding beat has left us,” Randy wrote on social media. “He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and together we turned the world upside down.”