Kyle Sandilands defends spending $1million on his wedding to Tegan Kynaston

Radio host Kyle Sandilands has no regrets spending an exorbitant sum on his wedding to Tegan Kynaston this weekend.

The 51-year-old, whose marriage reportedly cost $1 million, defended the splashy affair on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Monday, declaring, “You can’t put a price on something so special.”

Sandilands did admit that he had some doubts about his spending the morning after his wedding, telling his co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson: “I woke up this morning and thought, ‘S**t, it’s all over now. “‘

But Henderson, who took center stage at the wedding on Saturday afternoon, assured him that he had made the right decision.

“That’s a memory you’ll carry with you forever, and so will we. So (it was) money well spent, I think,” she said, to which Sandilands replied, “I agree.”

Henderson couldn’t help but gushes about the extravagant affair of Monday’s show, praising everything from the vibrant light displays to the elaborate decor.

One of the most expensive features was the floral arrangements, which cost a whopping $150,000.

“I know you spent a lot of money on the flowers, but boy, it showed!” she said, adding, “I felt like it was Great Gatsby. It was so romantic and beautiful!’

The wedding took place at Swift’s home in Darling Point, a late Victorian Gothic Revival residence with a $60 million price tag.

Kyle spared no effort to impress his 130 guests, sporting a massive marquee, multiple decorative chandeliers, a five-story wedding cake, and a revolving photo booth normally used at red carpet events.

Guests also ate shrimp, caviar and oyster mushrooms before sitting down to a three-course dinner.

The star-studded guest list included Karl Stefanovic and his wife Jasmine, as well as Kings Cross nightclub identity John Ibrahim and his model girlfriend Sarah Budge.

Singer Guy Sebastian and his stylist wife Jules were also invited, with the Australian Idol star performing twice.

Anthony Albanese even played a DJ set at the reception, with his partner Jodie Haydon as plus-one.

