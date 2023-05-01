Pia Whitesell shows off her cleavage in a bra at country music festival Stagecoach in California

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She has been living in Los Angeles for almost two years now.

And Pia Whitesell (nee Miller) has really turned into a California girl.

The former Home and Away star joined thousands of country music fans over the weekend to attend the popular Stagecoach festival in Indio, not far from where Coachella takes place.

Pia stood out at the event, flaunting her girth in a chocolate silk bra paired with a matching long skirt from Sir The Label.

She paired the sexy outfit with a must-have for a country music festival — a cowboy hat and accessorized with fine gold jewelry.

Pia Whitesell showed off her ample cleavage and rock-hard abs in a chocolate bra and matching silk skirt as she attended California’s popular country music festival with her sister Paz last week

Pia stood out at the event, flaunting her girth in a chocolate silk bra paired with a matching long skirt from Sir The Label

Pia attended the event with her sister, Paz Loyola Blanco, who looked equally stunning in a navy blue Sir The Label dress.

Shortly after the festival, Pia flew to Barcelona with her Hollywood agent Patrick.

The couple enjoyed music more and attended Bruce Springsteen’s concert.

The mother-of-two secretly tied the knot with Patrick just months after announcing their engagement in November 2020.

She moved from Australia to LA in September 2021 to live with her boyfriend.

Pia paired the sexy outfit with a must for a country music festival – a cowboy hat and accessorized with fine gold jewelry

Pia and her sister added an Aussie element to their outfits – RM Williams boots

Pia emigrated with her sons Isaiah, 20, whose father’s identity has been kept secret, and Lennox, 16, who she shares with ex-husband Brad Miller.

The actress and her husband were joined by many other familiar faces on Saturday’s glitzy race day.

This includes TV presenter Samantha Armytage, racing royalty Kater Waterhouse and cricket couple Steve Smith and Dani Willis.

Other stars who stepped out for the glamorous event included Nikki Phillips, Cameron Robbie and celebrity trainer Jono Castano and his model girlfriend Simone Holtznagel