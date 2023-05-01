TAMPA – Tampa Bay Buccaneer Shaq Barrett and his family suffered an unimaginable loss after his young daughter drowned in a swimming pool at their Tampa home over the weekend.

Arrayah Barrett was only 2-years-old.

Police officers in Tampa responded to an emergency call on a child who had fallen into the swimming pool. Police say the child was taken to the hospital, but she passed away shortly after arriving.

Authorities believe the incident was accidental, and an investigation is ongoing.

The Buccaneers released a statement expressing their sympathy for the Barrett family’s loss, offering their condolences and support.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna, and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time,” the statement reads. “While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

pic.twitter.com/vV7IYoa3JV

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 30, 2023

The NFL community also expressed their condolences on social media. Shaq and his wife, Jordanna, have been married since February 2012.

The post R.I.P. | Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Drowns In Family Pool appeared first on Breaking911.