How a Former Columbia Professor Fell Deep Into ‘Psychic’ Pseudoscience

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

Spiro Pantazatos doesn’t seem to mind that his research interests lie off the beaten path.

“I’ve always been fascinated by research topics that don’t tend to get a lot of attention or funding for whatever reason—if they’re considered taboo, for instance,” the clinical neurobiology researcher told The Daily Beast.

For the most part, his citations would be considered par for the course for any scientist who studies the brain. His work includes a bevy of papers showing the brain’s role in everything from depression and obesity. There’s nothing peculiar about these avenues of research—it’s well-established that such links exist, even if the specifics are still being pieced together.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here