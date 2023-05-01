White Indiana politician sparks outrage after proclaiming himself a lesbian woman of color

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A white Republican councilman in Indiana has sparked outrage after jokingly declaring he was a lesbian woman of color in a Facebook post earlier this month.

Delaware County Councilman Ryan Webb wrote that he considers himself an Indian-American woman, saying he finally feels comfortable sharing his “true authentic self” — but many haven’t played along with the farce.

“It is with great relief that I announce to everyone that I identify as a woman and not just any woman, but also a woman of color. I think this would also make me gay/lesbian as I’m attracted to women,” he wrote in a post.

The announcement sparked outrage from people calling Webb “pathetic” and for his alleged mockery of both LGBT and marginalized groups.

“His words embarrass not only himself, but also you, the county council,” said Charlize Jamieson, a transgender resident. Other members have now berated him for inciting hatred against transgender people – and have demanded his resignation.

Delaware County Councilman Ryan Webb has sparked outrage after declaring himself a lesbian of color in a Facebook post earlier this month. He’s pictured here in a mirror selfie, seemingly with a gun around his waist

Webb, a staunch Republican, shared his “true self” with the world for the first time on April 12.

Phew, that felt good to finally get that out there and start living like my true self. I’m excited to bring some diversity to the county council,” he wrote.

‘Until today we had no women of color or LGBTQIAPC+++ on the council. I’m glad we’re doing that now!’ he continued.

Webb wrote that he will still use “Ryan” or “Councilman Webb” and keep his pronouns “he/him.”

However, that will “in no way diminish my true identity as a woman of color,” he said.

“I am excited to be a vocal partner of the LGBTQIAPC+++ movement. Who knows how far we can go, but I’m just glad this is now possible so EVERYONE can be ANYTHING or ANYONE they want to,” continued his inflammatory post.

At the bottom of his initial statement, he also added several emojis, including the American flag, the LGBT flag, a winking face, and a flexed arm muscle.

In a later edit, he doubled down on his statements by calling herself the first lesbian woman of color in county council history.

“It has come to my attention that I am more than likely the first ever lesbian woman of color in Delaware County history to serve on the Delaware County Council. I am honored to be the one to shatter that glass ceiling. #GirlPower,” he wrote.

The post immediately sparked a social media frenzy, receiving hundreds of comments from angry and disgruntled residents and Facebook users.

‘Serious? This is just you showing your awful character. You are beating down, bullying and mocking an already disadvantaged minority population,” one wrote.

Members of the local community called for Webb’s resignation

Webb, who made the statement clearly to incite his leftist counterparts on the council, has refused to back down

Charlize Jamieson, a transgender resident, called out councilors for his farce

Webb (right) first shared his “true self” with the world on April 12. But his words were not well received, especially among the democratic community. Many said he was in fact inciting hate speech

Webb has since doubled down and said he’s just ‘holding up the mirror’

Commentators weren’t the only ones tearing the Republican councilman apart.

“If he was serious, I’d be singing his praises,” transgender resident Jamieson said at a recent city council meeting.

“But instead I know better. We all do. I know better because of his history of hateful anti-trans statements on social media and disrespecting someone’s pronouns,” she said.

Students demanding action from the Burris Laboratory School also spoke at the rally.

Six students approached the stage demanding Webb’s resignation, with one student saying that people like Webb make it harder to figure out who someone is.

One person who participated was Dana Black, host of the Turn Left podcast.

“I hope this person isn’t mocking what it means to be in a more marginalized community, but I feel like that’s exactly what’s happening,” Black told WISH-TV.

“I think he’s a non-factor. There are real issues that people need to focus on, policies that are going to affect lives. Unless he’s writing policies that harm communities, that shouldn’t be our focus,” Black continued.

Not everyone who found the post was outraged, however, as many expressed their support for the councillor.

“Love you, Congressman Webb…..time to expose the idiocy,” one woman wrote in response to his post.

“The irony is that I’ve always thought this about you. Stunning and brave!’ another responded.

“You go girl!” responded another commenter.

Commentators under Webb’s post tore the councilor to shreds

Webb has been called “bigorous,” “pathetic,” and “shameful.”

Not everyone who found the post was outraged, as many expressed support for the councillor

“You go girl,” one supporter wrote under Webb’s post

In a statement to WISH TVWebb doubled down on his claims and expressed outrage at those who questioned his identity and motives.

“I recently decided to live my life, but I choose to identify what happens to be a woman of color. My Native American heritage is not in question, although many would like it to be,” he wrote.

‘I may change my mind later. The process of identity exploration is complex and often at the end of our personal journey we end up right back where we started. I hope that in the future those who ask for tolerance and understanding will be willing to give it in return and not just to those they think are worthy, Webb continued.

“No one has the authority to validate or invalidate anyone who chooses to identify themselves in a particular way,” his statement concluded.