Bodycam footage shows an Illinois woman laughing and playing dumb after she killed two people in a deadly DUI crash on April 10, 2022. Stephanie Melgoza pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated DUI death and two counts of aggravated reckless driving before getting sentenced to 14 years in prison on Thursday.

