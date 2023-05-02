‘Barry’ Recap: An Oscar-Winning Director Sells Out to Marvel

Merrick Morton/HBO

Barry has majorly upped its cameo game for this fourth and final season. As if casting one iconic auteur wasn’t enough—Guillermo del Toro, come back!—Bill Hader has now brought in another Oscar-winning director.

This time, it’s Sian Heder who joins the Barryverse, making an appearance as herself in Sunday’s episode, “it takes a psycho.” But this version of Heder finds her taking a hard left turn from artsier fare like Orange Is the New Black, Little America, and her Best Picture winner, Coda, and instead confronting the equivalent of jury duty for directors: a superhero movie.

The fictional blockbuster in question—which could be viewed through either a Marvel or DC lens, though it certainly has Wonder Woman vibes—stars Sally’s (Sarah Goldberg) acting student Kristen in a bit part. Kristen has been hired to perform just one monologue in Mega Girls, a film about superhero goddesses that Heder doesn’t seem thrilled to be directing—but it’s all about the big bucks, right?

