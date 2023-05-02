Jackie ‘O’ Henderson on her ‘awkward’ encounter with Kyle Sandilands’ brother

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson has made it clear what really happened during her ‘awkward’ encounter with Kyle Sandilands’ brother Chris on Saturday.

The radio host, 48, said Chris’ comments to her had been at Kyle’s wedding reception taken out of context by the media.

On footage of their conversation, truck driver Chris Henderson appeared to be berating and telling her to stop filming on her phone and just enjoy the party.

But she insisted that wasn’t the case at all, saying Chris was instead just pointing out how beautiful the location was.

“He said something like, ‘It’s great, maybe you should look at the location,’ and people thought that was, ‘Stop filming me and put your phone down,’” she said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Monday.

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson (pictured) set the record straight about what really happened during her ‘awkward’ encounter with Kyle Sandilands’ brother Chris on Saturday

“When he talks to you, he seems angry all the time. But if you know Chris, you know he means no harm,” she added.

“I think he just said, ‘Why don’t you show everyone at home how beautiful it is by flipping the camera,’ Henderson clarified.

Chris then called the radio show to insist he had been misunderstood.

‘There was no harm in it. I was like, “Yeah, everything looks great, why don’t you just spin around and film the location,” he told the hosts.

It comes after Henderson bumped into Chris at the reception for Kyle’s wedding to Tegan Kynaston, held under a marquee at the $60 million Swifts mansion in Darling Point.

Footage of their conversation appeared as truck driver berating Chris Henderson and telling her to stop filming on her phone and just enjoy the wedding reception

As she waved her camera to film the party, her co-host’s outspoken brother appeared to scold her, telling her to “really watch” the event.

Henderson pointed the camera at him as they crossed paths and at first seemed happy to bump into Chris.

When she asked him ‘how beautiful’ he thought the wedding venue was, he replied, ‘It’s amazing, isn’t it? Maybe you should turn around and really look at it.’

But she insisted that wasn’t the case at all, saying Chris was instead just pointing out how beautiful the location was.

Henderson then awkwardly turned the camera away to film the rest of the party as he walked away.

Chris grew up with his famous brother Kyle in the Brisbane suburb of Wynnum.

When Kyle achieved great success as the host of 2Day FM’s Hit30 Countdown, Chris worked for his brother as his driver.

“When he talks to you, he seems angry all the time. But if you know Chris, you know he means no harm,” Henderson said