    Tim Bachman's Son Reveals Legendary Rocker's Iconic Last Words

    Tim Bachman's Son Reveals Legendary Rocker's Iconic Last Words

    The son of Bachman-Turner Overdrive founding member Tim Bachman has confirmed his father’s death at 71, while revealing the Canadian rock icon’s last words.

    “My Dad passed this afternoon,” wrote Ryder Bachman on Facebook on April 28. “Thank You Everyone for the kind words. Grateful I got to spend some time with him at the end. Grab yer loved ones and hug em close, ya never know how long you have.”

    Tim Bachman co-founded the band in the early 1970s alongside his brothers, Randy and Robbie Bachman, and Fred Turner. He was a member of the group for their first two albums in 1973 but left the group a year later, replaced by Blair Thornton in 1974.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

