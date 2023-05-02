Kyle Sandilands puts Anthony Albanese on the spot during his wedding speech

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kyle Sandilands encouraged Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to propose to his girlfriend Jodie Haydon during his wedding speech on Saturday.

Mr Albanian has been dating financial services firm Ms Haydon since early 2020, following the end of his marriage to Carmel Tebbutt in 2019.

While talking about his own love story with wife Tegan Kynaston, the radio host congratulated two of his friends who got engaged just days before.

He then sent the speech to Mr Albanese – arguably the most famous of his 130 wedding guests – and asked if he intended to marry his partner of three years..

“I just want to thank dear friends who have come from far and wide, many from overseas, because when you send an invite, it’s a destination wedding for those people, but they all came, (so) thank you,” Sandilands began.

Kyle Sandilands (pictured) encouraged Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to propose to his girlfriend Jodie Haydon during his wedding speech on Saturday

And one of the travelers got swept up in the love bubble of us and got engaged while they were in Sydney, Alex and Josh. What a great couple. Congratulations, we are so happy.’

Sandilands continued, “Anyone else getting married tonight? I asked you, Albo, and you (didn’t care). He does that in his own time.’

This isn’t the first time Sandilands has questioned Mr. Albanese about his love life.

During a pre-Anzac Day radio appearance last week, the Prime Minister was asked by the KIIS FM presenter if he intended to propose to Ms Haydon.

“When are you going to propose to Jodie? Is that on the agenda?’ Sandilands asked.

Speaking about his own love story with wife Tegan Kynaston, Sandilands sent the speech to Mr Albanese – arguably the most famous of his 130 wedding guests

“I don’t think it’s up to KIIS FM to decide that,” replied Mr. Albanese.

“Is she your twin flame?” Sandilands then asked, referring to the spiritual idea of ​​two individuals, usually lovers, sharing the same soul.

“She is certainly a very precious partner and I consider myself incredibly lucky. We have a great relationship,” Mr Albanese said.

Ms Haydon started dating Mr Albanese in early 2020 after meeting at a conference in Melbourne.

Mr Albanese was previously married to NSW Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Tebbutt for 19 years. The former couple share a 21-year-old son, Nathan.

In July last year, Ms Haydon said she knew she was in love with the Prime Minister when she received the harrowing news that he had been in a serious car accident.

‘Anyone else getting married tonight? I asked you, Albo, and you (didn’t care). He will do that in his own time,” Sandilands (pictured with wife Tegan) said during his speech

The financial adviser had been in a relationship with the then opposition leader for barely a year when his car was wiped out in January 2021 by a Range Rover driven by a P-plater meters away from his home in Sydney’s inner west.

Mr. Albanese was rushed to hospital with major injuries.

“When I got to the accident and I saw the car before I saw Anthony, and I remember thinking, ‘This can’t end well,’” Ms Haydon told 7News Spotlight

And that overwhelming feeling of, “What if I lose him?” And then I knew that, yes, I love him. And I love him dearly.’