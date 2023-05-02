How did Jock Zonfrillo die? Masterchef star’s cause of death revealed

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

MasterChef judge and celebrated chef Jock Zonfrillo passed away in Melbourne on Sunday at the age of 46.

Police do not consider the death suspicious and will prepare a report for the coroner.

A Victoria Police spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia: ‘Police went to an address on Lygon Street for a welfare check and found a dead man at around 2am on 1 May.

“The death of the 46-year-old man is not considered suspicious.”

Zonfrillo is survived by his third wife, Lauren Fried, and his four children: Ava and Sophia, from his first two marriages, and Alfie and Isla, with Fried.

He had previously opened up about his battle with obsessive compulsive disorder, anxiety and addiction to Daily Mail Australia in 2021.

In 2021, he spoke about his battle with anxiety and revealed that he carries worry beads to help him deal with it

After battling addiction, Jock said his past life experiences accumulated, eventually leading to his anxiety diagnosis.

“I never thought I would have anxiety, let alone admit it,” he said in 2021.

“It’s a real working-class problem to arrive somewhere and think you’re not good enough,” he confessed.

“For me, I’ve done that all my life. With every job I’ve had, I’ve felt like I wasn’t good enough to be there.”

Zonfrillo revealed that he carried a set of worry beads to deal with his anxiety.

“When I’m nervous or anxious, my brain just starts racing, like I’m thinking irrationally, so using the worry beads calms that noise in my brain,” he said.

“I carry a set of worry beads with me all the time, so when they’re not in my hand, they’re in my pocket. I’ve made so many kinds, they’re kind of weird an accessory.

“On MasterChef, I have different colors for the different suits I wear. So it’s not a flashing beacon that says ‘I have a problem’ or ‘I have anxiety’.’

Zonfrillo’s colleagues at MasterChef seemed unaware he had passed away, as the publicity machine for the new season wasn’t up until 11:30 a.m. Monday, when Leong posted a countdown to the premiere on her Instagram account.

In a statement, his family said: “With hearts completely shattered and with no way of knowing how to go through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.”

“There are so many words to describe him, so many stories to be told, but right now we are too overwhelmed to put them into words.

“For those who crossed his path, became his mate or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scotsman in your heart when you have your next whisky.”

They continued, “We beg you to please let us grieve in private as we find a way to navigate this, and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend.”

Zonfrillo is survived by his third wife, Lauren Fried, and his four children: Ava and Sophia, from his first two marriages, and Alfie and Isla, with Fried. (Zonfrillo with Fried and their two children can be seen here in a recent family photo)

Channel Ten and production company Endemol Shine Australia said in a statement: “(We) are deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family.

Jock passed away in Melbourne yesterday. Jock was known to Australians as a chef, best-selling author, philanthropist and MasterChef judge, but he will be best remembered as a loving father, husband, brother and son.

Determined and talented and with a lot of perseverance, Jock was born in Glasgow to an Italian father and a Scottish mother, which meant his formative years were heavily influenced by two strong cultures and it was his obsession with food and desire for a new balance bike that at just 12 years old, prompted Jock to knock on kitchen doors looking for a job.

Zonfrillo is seen kissing his wife Lauren Fried on March 25, 2022

Jock’s love and passion for food saw him become one of the youngest culinary students to intern at The Turnberry Hotel at just 15 years old. From that moment on there was no stopping him and at the age of 17 he worked together with Marco Pierre White in his eponymous restaurant Marco Pierre White.

Throughout his career, he worked with world-renowned chefs and in restaurants around the world. His talent saw him shine in the world’s most formidable kitchens and he opened Bistro Blackwood and Restaurant Orana in Adelaide after moving to Australia.

Jock’s Restaurant Orana was recognized with the coveted three hats award in both 2019 and 2020 and he also received global accolades, taking home the prestigious Basque Culinary World Prize in 2018.

In 2019, Jock was appointed a judge at MasterChef Australia, taking pride in challenging and coaching the contestants and of course inspiring a nation of home chefs.

Jock’s charisma, wicked sense of humour, generosity, passion and love for food and his family are beyond measure. He will be sorely missed.’

