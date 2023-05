Women in a small village west of London have put together a mystical coronation procession to match Britain’s anticipated coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The 29 columns of the fence surrounding Hearst Pond are covered in “crochet” creations, where visitors can watch the cast of characters who have been appointed to attend the grand event. And there is the King, of course, and his wife, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, and plenty of bodyguards.