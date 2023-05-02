Moment concertgoer lets out ‘full body orgasm’ while listening to Tchaikovsky’s symphony performance

A concertgoer let out a ‘full-body orgasm’ while listening to a performance of Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony before a packed crowd on Friday

The crowd then turned to where the sound was coming from and there was a woman sitting next to her partner trying to catch her breath

An audio clip of someone crying out during a silent period in the performance has gone viral on social media

All eyes were fixed on an orchestra performing Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony in Los Angeles on Friday when a concertgoer suddenly let out a “full-body orgasm.”

The loud scream is said to have erupted suddenly from the balcony of the Walt Disney Concert Hall, where there was a packed crowd.

Onlookers then turned to where the sound was coming from and there was a woman sitting next to her partner trying to catch her breath, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Several attendees reported hearing someone moaning during the second movement of the symphony.

And the orchestra just keeps going without missing a single beat after the loud moans.

Magnus Fiennes, a composer and music producer, witnessed the scream during the Los Angeles Philharmonic performance and wrote about it on Twitter.

He said, “A woman in the audience had a loud full-body orgasm during the second part of the 5th… The band politely continued.

“Props to LAPhil (and Pytor Ilyich) for setting it up…”

And Molly Grant was enjoying the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s performance when she was startled by the loud noise.

“Everyone turned to see what was going on,” she told the Los Angeles Times.

“I saw the girl after it happened, and I assume she… had an orgasm because she was breathing heavily and her partner was smiling and looking at her – like she didn’t want to disgrace her.”

Friends of Jocelyn Silver who went to the Walt Disney Concert Hall on Friday told her about the apparent orgasm and she tweeted, “Friends who went to the LA Philharmonic last night report that a lady had a CRYING orgasm in the middle of the show. to the point where the entire orchestra stopped playing.

“Some people really know how to live…”

The incident sparked a lot of discussion on social media

Lukas Burton, a Silver Lake resident and music agent, enjoyed the audience member’s loud scream, saying it was “beautifully timed” to a “romantic swell” in the symphony.

He said, “You can’t exactly know what happened, but it seemed very clear from the sound that it was an expression of pure physical joy.

“A kind of classical music equivalent of that scene in a movie where someone is talking loudly at a party or a nightclub, and then suddenly the record stops and they say something for everyone to hear.”

He described the outburst during the orchestra’s performance as “rather delightful and refreshing.”

Burton added, “There was a kind of gasp in the audience. But I think everyone thought that was a nice expression of someone who was so carried away by the music that it had some kind of effect on them, physically or, dare I say, even sexually.’

The performance was led by conductor Elim Chan and featured the composition ‘Concentric Paths’ Violin Concerto by Thomas Ades.

The LA Philharmonic has published program notes on its website to describe the second movement of Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony.

It reads, “The… lavish main theme has been adapted for a popular love song; Tchaikovsky’s skillful orchestration, however, lifts the mood from sentimentality to high romanticism. The main melody of the movement is presented in a memorable horn solo, followed by other evocative woodwind solos.’