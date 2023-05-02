Princess of Wales ‘plans to wear floral headpiece for King’s coronation’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Princess of Wales will go without a tiara and wear a floral headdress instead for the coronation of King Charles III, it is rumored.

Kate Middleton could be planning to ditch the tradition of wearing her most spectacular tiara in favor of a more natural look at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

The move may disappoint traditionalists, who hope to see the royal family and guests dressed to the nines and looking their best for the occasion. Time reports.

However, it would fit in with the theme that her father-in-law has used so far during his reign, with his focus on greenery, nature and the environment.

When invitations to the ceremony were sent out last month, they were adorned with images of flowers, birds, insects and the Green Man – while the thrones themselves are being reused rather than newly made, which would be common practice.

The Princess of Wales, pictured here wearing a headpiece made from flowers in Tuvalu in 2012, was able to avoid wearing a tiara on the day of King Charles’ coronation

It has been reported that Kate may not be wearing a tiara as pictured here at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2018

Kate, who is thought to have wanted to wear a floral headpiece on her wedding day 12 years ago but eschewed it in favor of a traditional tiara, could wear a floral crown next week, the Times reports.

It claims other women within the firm could follow suit by avoiding wearing tiaras, but insists this is considered mere rumor at this point, with royal sources refusing to confirm or deny this.

Kensington Palace declined to comment when approached by The Times about whether the Princess of Wales would wear a tiara.

Sally Bedell Smith, a biographer of the royal family, told the publication: ‘The sight of the Princess of Wales in a floral crown will set a certain tone and show the King’s reverence for nature and his passion for flowers.

“It also seems like a very egalitarian touch. As the wife of the future king, she will be an example to the other women in the congregation, who may find it uncomfortable to even think about wearing tiaras.

One effect may be that the jeweled crowns and regalia are more sharply embossed as symbols of the monarchy.

“After all, they are held in trust by the monarch for the nation and represent the continuity of the monarchy for a thousand years.”

Wearing a jeweled headpiece, the Princess of Wales could sport the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara – a favorite of both herself and her late mother-in-law Diana.

When Queen Elizabeth was crowned in 1953, the Queen Mother wore a ring from the crown she had worn at her father’s coronation in 1937.

Princess Margaret, the Duchess of Gloucester, the Duchess of Kent and the Princess Royal all wore tiaras.

The Times reports that the Princess of Wales, pictured here in the Solomon Islands in 2012, could wear a floral crown at the coronation

Kate Middleton wore the gorgeous Cartier Halo tiara on her wedding day in April 2011 – but her first choice was reportedly a simple floral wreath

If true, it wouldn’t be the first time Kate has been tempted to flout tradition — she reportedly wore almost no formal headgear at all on her wedding day 12 years ago.

It is clear that the Princess of Wales had hoped to wear a floral crown, as her mother Carole Middleton had done on her own wedding day.

However, she kept tradition and finally agreed to a Cartier Halo tiara of 739 diamonds and 149 baguette diamonds.

Loaned to the bride by the late Queen Elizabeth, this turned out to have been “lent something” to her on the very day, April 29.

Although Kate chose not to wear a floral crown, she still paid tribute to her family with her Robinson Pelham earrings – a gift from her parents – featuring a diamond acorn, intended to represent the Middleton family coat of arms.

The four young bridesmaids, including William’s niece Lady Louise Windsor and Queen Camilla’s granddaughter Eliza Lopes, wore white floral wreaths with lily of the valley and ivy.

These were believed to mirror the headpiece Carole wore at her wedding in 1980.