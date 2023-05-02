The Block star Tom Calleja looks exhausted following a day of working as a tradie on new season

<!–

Block fan favorite Tom Calleja was heartbroken last year when he and his wife Sarah-Jane’s hard-hitting renovation left them with only a $20,000 profit on auction day.

But the hard-working plumber, 34, clearly holds no grudge as he now stars as a tradie in the show’s new season.

Calleja looked exhausted after a hard day’s work at the renovation site in Melbourne’s Charming St, Hampton East, last week.

At the scene, he wore a striking orange short-sleeved shirt and a colorful long-sleeved shirt underneath.

The Melbourne native completed his outfit with brown shorts and brown work boots.

He carried a matching high-vis tool bag and looked fit as a fiddle as he hauled some equipment around the job site.

His head was shaved and sunglasses perched on his forehead as he scanned the job site and talked to the staff.

Tom and Sarah-Jane were one of the more popular couples featured on The Block, and the pair were known for their heated arguments and gritty work ethic.

Tom was spotted talking to producers on the set of the show in Melbourne

During last year’s finals, their property had a reserve price of $4.08 million and sold for $4.1 million, meaning they walked away with only $20,000 for their efforts.

The pair took to Instagram to tell their fans that the disappointing result meant they were selling their Ford Ute.

“Honestly, Ford Australia bailed us out financially and we’re so thankful they gave such a generous award to the show that we were able to win then!”

Sarah explained, “Our plan was to keep it forever, but we had to pay back our lost money to get on the show.”

Despite other couples walking away with huge amounts of cash, Tom and Sarah-Jane spent money from their savings to break even on the show.

Sarah-Jane claimed that Tom lost $40,000 from not working for three months, while she lost about $20,000.

