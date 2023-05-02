Israeli forces kill a Palestinian during their military incursion into the occupied West Bank

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Since the beginning of January, more than 100 Palestinians, 19 Israelis, a Ukrainian woman and an Italian citizen have been killed in clashes, military operations and attacks.

The Israeli forces killed a Palestinian young man during their raid on the Aqabat Jaber camp near the city of Jericho in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, which confirmed “the death of the 17-year-old Jibril Muhammad al-Lada’a, with a direct bullet to the head,” while six civilians were wounded, “three of them were wounded.” serious.”

The governor of the city of Jericho, Jihad Abu al-Assal, told AFP that the Israeli forces surrounded the camp and “fired at the citizens.” For its part, the Israeli forces said that they were carrying out preemptive operations in the area.

Regarding what happened in Aqabat Jaber camp, the Israeli forces reported that they arrested twenty Palestinians in separate areas in the West Bank, as the number of Palestinians killed in Aqabat Jaber camp by Israeli forces since the beginning of this year rose to nine people, according to Abu Al-Assal, and among the detainees today His son Ahmed, who is the secretary of the Fatah movement in the camp.

These figures include fighters and civilians, including minors, from the Palestinian side, and from the Israeli side. Most of the dead are civilians, including minors and three Palestinians from the interior.