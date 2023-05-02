Urgent: Prevent Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard for 10 years.. | -WhatsNew2Day

We learned that the British Market and Competition Authority (CMA) has blocked the completion of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. On the other hand, despite the strength of the blow that the deal received, Microsoft and Activision decided to object to this decision, in the hope that it would help obtain a new opportunity.

But if this last attempt, which seems to be very weak, ends, Microsoft will not be able to try again to acquire Activision Blizzard until a full 10 years have passed from the moment it was rejected.

This is what was monitored through the site ResetEraWhere more than 90 papers were published containing detailed decisions of the CMA, at the end of which it decided to prevent the merger process on its lands. We may not be specialists in law or have any experience in this field, but what was monitored on page 339 may not need interpretation or analysis by a specialist, as it says:

“The prohibition will be affected by the acceptance of undertakings under section 82 of the Act or the issuance of an order under section 84 of the Act, prohibiting the merger and preventing the parties from attempting to merge for a further period: Our standard practice is to prevent a future merger between the parties over the next ten years, provided that circumstances have not changed ..”

It is clear that Microsoft will not be able to try again to acquire Activision Blizzard within the next 10 years. Of course, this is if there is no change in the type and size of the deal, which could serve as another opportunity that the two parties can take advantage of in order to return with a new offer.

This period reminds us of what Microsoft stated during its attempts to convince CMA of Sony’s power to compete, even if it lost the access of the Call of Duty game on PlayStation platforms. She indicated that Sony has the technical and human capacity to build a title with the strength and quality of Call of Duty over the next 10 years.

Is this a clear hint that Microsoft knew that the deal would not take place and that it would be prevented from recurring for the next 10 years? It may be true…