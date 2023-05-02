Tue. May 2nd, 2023

    News

    King Charles’ ‘Homage of the People’ Idea Not at All Popular With the People

    By

    May 1, 2023 , , ,
    King Charles’ ‘Homage of the People’ Idea Not at All Popular With the People

    Ed Sykes/Reuters

    Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

    The idea must have seemed to King Charles like an easy win for inclusivity and modernity: to scrap the homage of peers—a staple of coronations for centuries, when the royal dukes bend the knee and pledge fealty to their feudal lord—with a “homage of the people,” which would involve the populace bellowing their “true allegiance” to the monarch from their sofas, with the text scrolling on the screen.

    Unfortunately, it seems no one thought to check with the people first.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Doja Cat and Jared Leto Are the Cat’s Meow at the 2023 Met Gala

    May 2, 2023
    News

    Met Gala 2023: Doja Cat dresses as Karl Lagerfeld’s feline Choupette

    May 2, 2023
    News

    IBM halts hiring for 7,800 jobs that could be replaced by AI, Bloomberg reports

    May 2, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Doja Cat and Jared Leto Are the Cat’s Meow at the 2023 Met Gala

    May 2, 2023
    News

    Met Gala 2023: Doja Cat dresses as Karl Lagerfeld’s feline Choupette

    May 2, 2023
    News

    IBM halts hiring for 7,800 jobs that could be replaced by AI, Bloomberg reports

    May 2, 2023
    News

    Ukrainian soldiers are using a handheld video game console to operate machine gun mounts, per reports. The US Navy has also utilized Xbox controllers in the past.

    May 2, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy