King Charles’ ‘Homage of the People’ Idea Not at All Popular With the People

Ed Sykes/Reuters

The idea must have seemed to King Charles like an easy win for inclusivity and modernity: to scrap the homage of peers—a staple of coronations for centuries, when the royal dukes bend the knee and pledge fealty to their feudal lord—with a “homage of the people,” which would involve the populace bellowing their “true allegiance” to the monarch from their sofas, with the text scrolling on the screen.

Unfortunately, it seems no one thought to check with the people first.

