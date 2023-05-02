Queenie Tan’s travel hack for using a napkin or sick bag to watch videos handsfree on a plane

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A financial guru who has traveled the world has shared a simple hack to easily watch movies and TV shows while flying.

Queenie Tan said there’s an easy hands-free way to watch movies on your phone on planes without in-flight entertainment — and all you need is a napkin.

She said flyers can clip the napkin between their phone and phone case and then slip it into the table slot.

Queenie said she saw the trick on TikTok and it saved her money on gadgets for her phone on Amazon.

Many were impressed with the travel hack and some said the sick bags that come in the seat pocket work just as well as a napkin.

Sydney finance pro and seasoned traveler Queenie Tan (pictured) shared a handy hack for watching movies and TV shows hands-free on your phone while flying



The Sydney investment pro told listeners about the trick with her podcast after seeing someone do it online.

“They took the case off their phone, they actually put a napkin between the case and the phone,” she said.

She said she would then secure the napkin or sick bag with the slide lock behind the tray table.

Queenie said it was “essentially the same” as a screen on the back of the seat in front of it.



Nearly 13,000 people were impressed by Queenie’s travel tip after she posted it on her popular social media channels.

“Good to know, because I’m going on a long trip soon!” said a woman.

“Why should I buy a standing suitcase I bought on eBay?” laughed another.

“You don’t even need a napkin when you use the sickness pouch,” a third suggested.

“Stooop with the napkin. I’m totally trying this out,” a third wrote while a fourth said, “I do this all the time.”

Queenie is a seasoned traveler and known online for sharing money-saving tips and tricks.

Earlier she revealed how to earn Qantas frequent flyer points just by walking.

Queenie has downloaded the Qantas Wellbeing app, which gives users points for achieving their daily step count, as well as things like exercise and a good night’s sleep.

After a week of putting the app through its paces, the 26-year-old had racked up more than 600 points.

Queenie said that while the program doesn’t bring in “a whole lot” of points, it’s a great way to make money by doing “easy” things and making sure the points don’t expire.

The 26-year-old downloaded the Qantas Wellbeing app which gives users points for meeting their daily step count, as well as things like exercising and getting a good night’s sleep

Frequent flyers have discovered the trick before, saying the app is generous with giving out points at first, but you’ll need to sign up with Qantas’ health insurance to keep the big rewards coming in.

‘Did you know you can earn Qantas points by walking? But does it work?’ Queenie said in a video posted on her popular social media channels.

She downloaded the Qantas Wellbeing App and collected points by tracking her sleep, steps, car checks and phone usage.

“I slept at the right time every night without looking at my phone and earned 17 points. I passed my daily step count and earned 31 points,” explains Queenie.

How Queenie Earned 624 Qantas Points counting steps – 31.5 points Tire pressure – 25 points Two friends invited – 300 points Check brakes – 50 points blood pressure – 50 points Reduce distractions – 75 points Home security – 75 points Total after one week = 624 points

She also checked her car’s tire pressure and brakes, invited friends to join the app, and recorded her blood pressure.

By the end of the week, Queenie had an extra 624 Qantas points in her account.

“I think it’s a really great app if you want to earn points doing everyday things easily and it’s also a good way to make sure your Qantas points don’t expire,” she said.

Viewers were impressed by the hack and rushed to download the app themselves, while others said they enjoyed its benefits.

‘Yes!! Get this!’ said one woman and another wrote, “DOWNLOAD.”

“Maybe this is the accountability buddy I need to get to bed on time!” laughed a third.

‘I love this app! You can get points from daily and weekly step goals, sleep challenges and also from step challenges with your friends!’ said a fourth.

Not everyone was convinced, however, with one saying it would take 50 years to accumulate enough points for a one-way ticket from Melbourne to Sydney.

‘It’s only 18,000 points round trip from Sydney to Melbourne – so it would take you 28 weeks! But still, it’s not piles of points!’ replied Queenie.

“You forgot to mention that after the first week you will earn 10 times less points for the same activities. It’s still a fun app,” someone commented.

An Australian flyer shared how she racks up thousands of Qantas points by following her daily routine and staying active by downloading the airline’s Wellbeing app

Previously, a thrifty flyer said the app was “too good to be true,” earning more than 100 points in less than 24 hours from just her step count — but many pointed to the small catch.

Day 1 today of sitting in the office with a very low step count! Easy Points! Will set sleep points tonight,” she said in a post to the popular Facebook group Qantas points collectors.

While the app can be used without signing up with Qantas health insurance, many said the rewards are greater for those who sign up for a plan after the 28-day trial.

You get more points for the trial period. After that, you need to take out insurance to get the full points. Either way, you still get some points for very little effort and every point counts, plus it keeps the account active,” a flyer explained.

“To get the most out of the wellness app, you also need Qantas health insurance. You get 10 times as many points’, another agreed.