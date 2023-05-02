Tue. May 2nd, 2023

    Over 40% of LGBTQ Young People Have ‘Seriously Considered’ Suicide, Study Finds

    If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988. Also, The Trevor Project can be reached for help here.

    Forty-one percent of LGBTQ young people seriously considered attempting suicide in the last year—with those surveyed who are transgender, nonbinary, and/or people of color reporting such feelings at higher rates than their peers.

    The Trevor Project’s fifth annual U.S. National Survey on the Mental Health of LGBTQ Young People, surveying the experiences of more than 28,000 LGBTQ people ages 13 to 24 across the country, found that nearly 1 in 3 LGBTQ young people said their mental health was poor most of the time, or always, due to anti-LGBTQ policies and legislation.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

