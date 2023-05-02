Kim Kardashian dons busty lace-up black gown while officiating Chris Appleton’s wedding

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kim Kardashian was an integral part of her hairdresser Chris Appleton’s wedding to Lukas Gage at Little White Chapel in Las Vegas last Saturday.

The reality TV star, 42, took to her Instagram to share some snaps from the event and confirmed she officiated the wedding.

The mum-of-four looked fabulous in a busty lace-up black leather dress that clung to her famous hourglass curves.

“I was so honored to be able to officiate a wedding in Vegas!!! I couldn’t be happier for you both @chrisappleton1 and @lukasgage,” she wrote in her caption about the hair guru, 39, and his 27-year-old actor beau.

Kardashian also added that five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain surprised the duo by “singing their song” at the venue.

In an instant, Kim was spotted posing outside the chapel flashing her signature peace songs.

Kanye West’s ex-wife wore her raven black locks for the occasion in a straight style, which fell over her shoulders and back.

The founder of SKIMS paired her look with a studded black choker and strappy heels.

As for glamour, Kim looked flawless with smoky eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

Appleton also shared some snaps from his special night.

“What’s happening in Vegas @wynnlasvegas,” he wrote in the caption.

He rocked an iridescent blue shirt, which he left partially open, a black fur coat and black leather pants for the occasion

Kim responded to the comments, exclaiming, “The best night ever!!! Filled with so much love.’

Groom: Appleton rocked an iridescent blue shirt, which he left partially open, a black fur coat and black leather pants for the occasion

Proud: In the blink of an eye, Kim was pictured proudly watching as the two said, “I do”

Hugs: She exchanged hugs with the couple

Vixen: Kanye West’s ex-wife wore her raven black locks for the occasion in a straight style, falling over her shoulders and back

Katy Perry also chimed in, writing in the comments, “OMG REALLY, I ALSO LOVE YOUR MOM’S PHOTO ON PJ IS THE FRAMER.”

Meanwhile, Lukas wrote, “I am a happy man with fire in my hands.”

In one photo, Appleton shows off his silver wedding ring as he takes a shirtless selfie.

He also shared a clip of him with his new husband rocking out to Shania Twain’s “You’re Still The One” in a limo.

Appleton and Lukas also have the date of their wedding permanently etched on their skin with small ankle tattoos.

Another photo saw his mother Jane walking him down the aisle.

In yet another photo, Jane appeared to struggle as she tried to climb the steps of a private jet in her black dress and heels.

Little White Chapel is the same wedding venue where Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, and Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow previously walked down the aisle.

to celebrate! Kim was seen celebrating with the pair afterwards

Special guest: Shania serenaded the newlyweds

Special Date: Appleton and Lukas also have the date of their wedding permanently etched on their skin with small ankle tattoos

With Mom: Another photo saw his mom Jane walking him down the aisle

Funny: In yet another photo, Jane appeared to struggle as she attempted to climb the steps of a private jet in her black dress and heels

Famous Venue: Little White Chapel is the same wedding venue where Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, and Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow previously walked down the aisle

Celebrating: He also shared a clip of him with his new husband rocking out to Shania Twain’s “You’re Still The One” while riding in a limo

Page six reported Monday that the inseparable couple got married in front of just six guests after applying for a marriage license in Clark County.

Among them were Chris’s two children – 19-year-old son Billy and 17-year-old daughter Kitty-blu – whom he reportedly welcomed with Katie Katon, owner of a salon in Leicester, before moving out of business at the age of 26. closet came as homosexual.

In early April, Appleton and Gage revealed that they had adopted a fur baby of their own, a male Siberian Husky puppy named Dash.

Color Wow’s global creative director and The White Lotus alum dated way back in February when they shared vacation snaps from The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort in Mexico.