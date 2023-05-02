2 Amazon credit cards just got a huge makeover with new bonuses, benefits, and more

Our experts answer readers’ credit card questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess credit cards). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

Whether or not you’re a big spender with Amazon, the Chase Amazon credit cards may fit your spending habits.

Chase’s two Amazon credit cards now have new names, designs, bonus categories, and welcome offers.

You’ll now receive bonus cash back for travel booked through Chase Travel and for local transit/commuting.

New card members receive a welcome bonus offer worth up to $275, depending on the card.

Chase issues two cobranded Amazon credit cards, both of which are extremely popular.

Formerly called the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card and the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card, these products have been renamed more simply: The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card – Product Name Only and the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card – Product Name Only.

Along with new names, these cards now come with added bonus categories to help you earn cash back faster. You’ll also now be awarded that cash back daily. In other words, you’ll no longer have to wait for your statement to close before receiving your rewards.

Both cards also offer new welcome bonuses:

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card – Product Name Only — Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card – Intro BonusAmazon Rewards Visa Signature Card – Product Name Only — Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card – Intro Bonus

Let’s take a look at all the changes that have been made to the family of Chase Amazon credit cards — and why they may be the best rewards credit cards for many situations.

We’re focused here on the rewards and perks that come with each card. These cards won’t be worth it if you’re paying interest or late fees. When using a credit card, it’s important to pay your balance in full each month, make payments on time, and only spend what you can afford to pay.

New Amazon credit card benefits

When you apply for a Chase Amazon credit card, the one you’ll get depends on whether or not you have an Amazon Prime account.

The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card – Product Name Only is only available for Prime members. The Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card – Product Name Only is available for everyone.

Neither Amazon credit card incurs an annual fee — but because the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card – Product Name Only requires an Amazon Prime account, you’re effectively paying $139 per year for that card. If you shop on Amazon even infrequently, Amazon Prime membership is likely worth it to you, anyway.

If you’re not sure a Prime membership is worth it for your situation, you can enroll in a free 30-day trial here and earn rewards on the Prime Visa during your free membership period.

New welcome bonuses

The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card – Product Name Only previously offered a $100 Amazon gift card upon account approval. It now offers a notably better Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card – Intro Bonus. That’s up to $275 in value.

Similarly, the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card – Product Name Only previously offered a $50 Amazon gift card upon account approval. The card now offers Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card – Intro Bonus — worth up to $105.

New bonus categories

Both Amazon credit cards have long offered very practical bonus categories. These aren’t going away. Instead, Chase has added two new categories — travel purchases made through Chase Travel and local transit and commuting (including rideshare). Here’s what each card’s earning rate looks like now:

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card – Product Name Only

5% back on purchases made through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® Travel Portal, with an eligible Prime membership (new)5% back at Amazon and Whole Foods Market, with an eligible Prime membership2% back on local transit and commuting, including rideshare (new)2% back at restaurants and at gas stations1% back on all other purchases

Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card – Product Name Only

3% back on purchases made through Chase Travel (new)3% back at Amazon and Whole Foods Market2% back on local transit and commuting, including rideshare (new)2% back at restaurants and at gas stations1% back on all other purchases

Coupled with modest travel insurance such as rental car insurance, baggage delay insurance, and travel accident insurance, these changes catapult Amazon credit cards into the conversation of the best no-annual-fee travel credit cards.

Receive your cash back faster

When you use your Chase Amazon credit card to make purchases, the rewards you earn will post daily and can immediately be redeemed.

Previously, your earned cash back would post to your account once per month. That worked just fine for most cardholders, as it’s difficult to accrue a meaningful amount of rewards in a single month. But those who like an instant rebate on their purchases will appreciate this change.

What you need to know about Amazon credit card changes

Both the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card – Product Name Only and the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card – Product Name Only are getting considerable makeovers. Two new bonus categories (local transit and commuting and travel booked through Chase Travel) and improved intro offers have been added. Even the card designs are changing.

The ability to earn up to 5% cash back with Amazon has always been excellent — especially considering Amazon has just about everything. But these cards are now more valuable than ever for non-Amazon spending.

