Production insiders reveal what will happen to MasterChef after death of Jock Zonfrillo

Production insiders have revealed the fate of Channel Ten’s MasterChef Australia, which was taken off the air Monday night ahead of its premiere following the death of star Jock Zonfrillo.

The show will probably air eventually, the insider says The Daily Telegraphbut the timeline for his debut is currently unclear, and it won’t be any time soon.

“With all episodes already in the vault, they will carefully review each episode to make sure there is nothing to upset viewers and, more pertinently, family and close friends,” the source said.

“It’s not something you can do wrong, so they take their time.”

The insider added that there was “no precedent” for this situation and a special tribute may be in the works.

Ultimately, a new judge will have to be announced for the 2024 season, but the network is in no rush to make that decision.

Channel Ten continued to look for a replacement after MasterChef Australia was taken off the air at 11am on Monday.

During Monday’s episode of The Project, which will be shown directly before MasterChef, co-host Waleed Aly announced that The Bridge Australia would follow their program instead of the cooking show.

The Bridge Australia is a reality series in which 12 strangers are tasked to build a 330m bridge over a lake over 17 days, using only their bare hands and basic tools, to win $250.00.

The programme, which first aired on Channel Ten last year, is narrated by actor Hugo Weaving and the episode that aired Monday night appears to be a repeat.

Entertainment reporter Angela Bishop revealed on Monday’s episode of The Project that filming on MasterChef had ended at the time of Jock’s death.

It is unclear when the cooking competition will return to television.

Network 10 announced on Monday that MasterChef will not air this week out of respect for Zonfrillo’s family.

A Victoria Police spokesman told Daily Mail Australia they found Zonfrillo’s body at about 2am Monday after being called to a hotel on Lygon Street in Carlton for a welfare check.

The Bridge Australia aired on Monday instead of the cooking show. The reality series is about 12 strangers who are tasked with building a 1,000-foot bridge over a lake over 17 days, using only their bare hands and basic tools, to win $250.00

No cause of death has been released, but police say his death is not being treated as suspicious. A report is being prepared for the coroner.

“With hearts completely shattered and with no way of knowing how to go through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday,” his family said in a statement Monday.

“There are so many words to describe him, so many stories to be told, but right now we are too overwhelmed to put them into words.

“For those who crossed his path, became his mate or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scotsman in your heart when you have your next whisky.”

They continued, “We beg you to please let us grieve in private as we find a way to navigate this, and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend.”

The Scottish-Australian chef and restaurateur co-hosted popular cooking show Channel 10 with Andy Allen and Melissa Leong in 2019.

His death comes as the fifteenth season of MasterChef, starring Jamie Oliver as a guest judge, was set to premiere Monday night on Ten. The show will not air this week due to Zonfrillo’s passing.

Zonfrillo, who began his career working for Michelin-starred chef Marco Pierre White in the UK, famously overcame a heroin addiction during his teenage years in Glasgow before becoming one of Australia’s most celebrated chefs.

In 2018, the year before he joined MasterChef, he was named Australia’s Hottest Chef by the Australian newspaper.

For confidential support, call Lifeline’s 24-hour crisis support on 13 11 14