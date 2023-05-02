The Met Gala Is Wrong to Honor Model Abuse-Enabler Karl Lagerfeld

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

Every year, the Met Gala’s celebration of opulence and fashion history is prone to ridicule. This year’s event, which honors the creative genius of Karl Lagerfeld—and happens to fall on International Workers’ Day—is no exception. Left unsaid about Lagerfeld, who I worked with regularly as a model, will be any mention of his problematic (and well-documented) attitude toward women and the primarily young, female workforce who helped make his clothes famous: models.

Let’s review.

Lagerfeld, whose prolific career included leading Fendi, Chanel, and his own eponymous brand, body-shamed women on multiple occasions. He once said those concerned with the extreme thinness of models were “fat mummies sitting with their bags of crisps in front of the television.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.