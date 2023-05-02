Tue. May 2nd, 2023

    Lori Vallow’s Hair Found on Tape Used to Wrap Dead Son’s Body, Expert Says

    A piece of Lori Vallow’s hair was found stuck on duct tape used to wrap the body of her 7-year-old son before he was buried in her soon-to-be husband’s Idaho backyard, a DNA expert revealed in court Monday.

    Keeley Coleman, a senior DNA analyst at Bode Technology in Virginia, told Ada County jurors on Monday that she tested three DNA profiles in connection with Vallow’s murder case, including Lori, her 16-year-old daughter, Tylee Ryan, and her friend Melanie Gibb. She also received several items to test, including a piece of hair that was attached to an adhesive.

    “The partial DNA profile matched the DNA profile provided from Lori Vallow Daybell,” Coleman said about the hair, according to East Idaho News. “The probability of randomly selecting a random individual in relation to that profile is 1 in 71 billion.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

