While the Biden administration ignores Netanyahu’s invitation, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives is a guest at the Knesset

The far-right Israeli government has portrayed McCarty’s visit as a show of bipartisan support, while critics say McCarty’s honor is a slap in the face of Democratic President Joe Biden.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarty received an official reception in the Israeli Knesset, and he is considered the highest political figure of the Republican Party in the United States to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at a time when the Israelis commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Israel.

Biden had publicly expressed concern about Netanyahu’s plan for judicial reform in Israel, which divided Israeli society, and largely because of which the US president refrained from issuing a familiar invitation to an Israeli prime minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) to the White House, after Biden’s election last year.