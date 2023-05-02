A Mind-Reading AI Translated People’s Brain Scans Into Words and Sentences

A.J. Rich

Alexander Huth was on a Zoom call when he found out he could read people’s thoughts for the first time. He wasn’t completely surprised. An assistant professor of neuroscience and computer science at the University of Texas at Austin, Huth had been striving for this for years with his colleague and fellow neuroscientist Jerry Tang. When it finally happened, though, he told The Daily Beast that one thought crossed his mind, “Damn, that’s very impressive.”

Of course, the two weren’t capable of mind reading the way you might imagine like with stage magicians or carnival hucksters. Rather, they were able to develop an AI language decoder that could reconstruct entire thoughts from functional MRI (fMRI) data from three patients. In a paper published Monday in the journal Nature Neuroscience, Huth and his co-authors were able to decode words and short sentences using brain scans and the model.

“We’re using fMRI data that we recorded while somebody’s lying in an MRI scanner to try and decode the words that they’re hearing, or thinking, or even words related to something like a video that the person is watching from the brain activity that we record,” Huth said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here