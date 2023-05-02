Watch Tucker Carlson Blast Fox Nation Behind the Scenes: ‘The Site Sucks!’

Jason Koerner/Getty

Leaked footage obtained by liberal media watchdog Media Matters shows Tucker Carlson absolutely destroying Fox News’ digital streaming service, saying that nobody watches Fox Nation “because the site sucks.”

Prior to Fox’s shocking termination of Carlson last week, the conservative cable giant had made him not only the focal point of its primetime lineup but also Fox Nation. Carlson produced a documentary series and hosted a thrice-weekly, long-form interview program for the streamer.

However, behind the scenes, he was apparently extremely unhappy with the site’s performance and relatively small audience. Preparing for his August 2022 interview with accused rapist and human trafficker Andrew Tate, Carlson groused to an unknown caller in the leaked video that the majority of the conversation with Tate would be aired online.

