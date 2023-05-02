Tue. May 2nd, 2023

    TelevisaUnivision Taps Becky G for Upfront Performance (Exclusive)

    TelevisaUnivision Taps Becky G for Upfront Performance (Exclusive)

    Preparations for 2023 are starting to take shape, and Spanish-language TV giant TelevisaUnivision will be able to impress, thanks in part to a headline appearance by Becky G.

    Becky G, who last performed at Coachella both weekends and won several Latin AMA awards last month, is also an actress and has starred in Power Rangers, richand other projects.

    “Representation is important and TelevisaUnivision has long been a platform that highlights and gives voice to the Hispanic experience in the US,” Becky G said in a statement. “I’m excited to take the stage and celebrate the passion and vibrancy of my community.”

    Her addition to the company’s lineup comes as the company expands to a larger location for 2023 and moves to Pier 36/Basketball City in New York’s Lower East Side, where Disney’s was front and center last year.

    The company is expected to pitch not only its linear TV networks (including Univision), but also its ViX streaming service.

    “Becky G is an absolute force – we are thrilled to have her join the TelevisaUnivision Upfront for a special performance that will immerse our valued partners in the cultural firepower of Latin music and its immense influence on mainstream culture in our country today,” Donna Speciale, TelevisaUnivision’s head of ad sales, said in a statement.

    In 2022, TelevisaUnivision pre-arranged a performance by Sebastián Yatra.

