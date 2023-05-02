Tue. May 2nd, 2023

    News

    Putin Secretly Snubbed From Major Summit Over Arrest Fears

    By

    May 1, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Putin Secretly Snubbed From Major Summit Over Arrest Fears

    Sputnik/Artem Geodakyan/Pool via Reuters via third party

    South African government officials are working to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to not attend a summit this August, where he might face arrest for alleged war crimes pursuant to an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, according to the the South African outlet The Sunday Times.

    South Africa is a member of the ICC, and would be obliged to honor the arrest warrant for Putin, which targets the Russian president for his alleged involvement in the illegal kidnapping of Ukrainian children.

    The South African officials are reportedly trying to have Putin join the BRICS summit—which is taking place in Cape Town with officials from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—remotely via videoconference in order to avoid a diplomatic conundrum.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Doja Cat and Jared Leto Are the Cat’s Meow at the 2023 Met Gala

    May 2, 2023
    News

    Met Gala 2023: Doja Cat dresses as Karl Lagerfeld’s feline Choupette

    May 2, 2023
    News

    IBM halts hiring for 7,800 jobs that could be replaced by AI, Bloomberg reports

    May 2, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Doja Cat and Jared Leto Are the Cat’s Meow at the 2023 Met Gala

    May 2, 2023
    News

    Met Gala 2023: Doja Cat dresses as Karl Lagerfeld’s feline Choupette

    May 2, 2023
    News

    IBM halts hiring for 7,800 jobs that could be replaced by AI, Bloomberg reports

    May 2, 2023
    News

    Ukrainian soldiers are using a handheld video game console to operate machine gun mounts, per reports. The US Navy has also utilized Xbox controllers in the past.

    May 2, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy