Putin Secretly Snubbed From Major Summit Over Arrest Fears

Sputnik/Artem Geodakyan/Pool via Reuters via third party

South African government officials are working to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to not attend a summit this August, where he might face arrest for alleged war crimes pursuant to an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, according to the the South African outlet The Sunday Times.

South Africa is a member of the ICC, and would be obliged to honor the arrest warrant for Putin, which targets the Russian president for his alleged involvement in the illegal kidnapping of Ukrainian children.

The South African officials are reportedly trying to have Putin join the BRICS summit—which is taking place in Cape Town with officials from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—remotely via videoconference in order to avoid a diplomatic conundrum.

