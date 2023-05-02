Hemedti’s advisor to Euronews: We are committed to the armistice decision, and others are bombing hospitals

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Air raids, gunfire and explosions… All of this has become Khartoum’s daily bread, despite the new truce agreed upon by the two warring generals, which was supposed to last for 72 hours, leaving the Sudanese citizen as the biggest loser in this conflict.

Regarding the agreement and its violation, and on the basis of mutual accusations, Youssef Ezzat, advisor to the commander of the armed forces in Sudan, confirmed in an interview with “Euronews” that the forces of Lieutenant General Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo are committed to the armistice and their positions. The spokesman indicated that the head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Abdul Rahman Al-Burhan, was unable to stop the process.

Ezzat announced that the artillery shelling targeted, on Monday afternoon, the Medical Weapon Hospital in Omdurman, the headquarters of the medical department in Shambat, in the city of Bahri, killing 4 people and injuring others.

Ezzat said in his interview with Euronews, when asked about the fragile truce that governs the scene in the country, and the conflicting parties exchange accusations of violating it, “The responsibility here varies, because whoever fired the first bullet was not the Rapid Support Forces, that whoever fired the first bullet was the decision of the Islamic organization within the army.” The conspirator with them proof. Now they are not observing the armistice.”

He continued, “We suspect that Al-Burhan is still in control as Commander-in-Chief of the army.. The Rapid Support Commander announced two days ago that he is committed to a cease-fire if Al-Burhan can fulfill the armistice and stop the strikes…Now I am talking to you and the planes are bombing the city and the neighborhoods, I am talking to you and two hours ago it was struck.” The medical department, that is, the Rapid Support Hospital, and four people were martyred, and there are wounded, even from the armed forces. These are operations carried out by another control center within the armed forces.”

He added, “We see that Al-Burhan, who declares his commitment to the armistice…was unable to stop any operation. Air forces are bombing and cannons are bombing, and we are not moving. We are committed to our positions and are responding to the attack. They do not have infantry on the ground.”

For reference, the full interview will be broadcast on Tuesday.