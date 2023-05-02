Former ‘Bachelor,’ ‘Love Is Blind’ and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Contestants to Compete on Freevee’s ‘The GOAT’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The search for the greatest reality contestant of all time is on.

Former participants of The Bachelor franchising, Vanderpump Rules, Love Is Blind, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Real Housewives of New York City, Survivor, FBoy Island, Dancing With the Stars, The Real World, 90 Day Fiancé, The Challenge And more will compete on The goata new competition series on Freevee.

Tayshia Adams, Joe Amabile, Kristen Doute, Reza Farahan, CJ Franco, Wendell Holland, Teck Holmes, Justin Johnson/Alyssa Edwards, Paola Mayfield, Da’Vonne Rogers, Joey Sasso, Jason Smith, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Jill Zarin have moved in at GOAT Manor for production, which began in April.

Comedian Daniel Tosh will host the reality series, in which the 14 contestants will face mental, physical and social challenges for a cash prize and America’s respect as reality TV’s GOAT.

Some of the most high-profile names from reality TV’s past two decades have already descended on Atlanta for the show.

The goat is executive produced by Elan Gale and Bill Dixon (The Bachelor franchising, FBoy Island, Pooh Perfect), Anthony Andersen (Blackish), Lee Eisenberg (The office, jury duty), Michael Friedman (Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, The Hills, The Bachelor franchise), Howard T. Owens and Isabel San Vargas (Hillary, running wild with Bear Grylls). Dixon will also serve as showrunner, while Micheal Shea will direct.

The show’s announcement follows news that Amazon will make 100 of its original projects available for free on Freevee this year.