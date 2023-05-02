Tue. May 2nd, 2023

    News

    Zoey Deutch Joins Nicholas Hoult in Clint Eastwood Legal Drama 'Juror No. 2'

    By

    May 1, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Zoey Deutch Joins Nicholas Hoult in Clint Eastwood Legal Drama ‘Juror No. 2’

    Zoey Deutch, who starred in Set it up And Not in orderhas joined Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette in Clint Eastwood’s latest feature film, Juror No. 2.

    The legal drama from Warner Bros. will be recorded this summer. According to the studio’s official logline, Juror No. 2 follows family man Justin Kemp (Hoult) who, while serving as a juror on a high-profile murder trial, grapples with a serious moral dilemma… one that he could use to influence the jury’s verdict and possibly convict the wrong one – or release murderer.

    Collette plays the accuser, while Deutch plays Hoult’s wife.

    Jonathan Abrams penned the script, which floated through Hollywood for 15 years before Eastwood decided last year he wanted to make it as a sequel to Cry Macho. The director is also co-producing the film with Adam Goodman, Paramount’s former production president-turned-producer who now runs his own banner Dichotomy.

    Tim Moore, Matt Skiena and Jessica Meier also produce. Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell of The Gotham Group, who have been steering the script around Hollywood for the past 15 years, are executive producing.

    Deutch rose to prominence for her work in the breakaway romantic comedy Set it up across from Glen Powell. She also starred alongside Ben Platt in the Netflix comedy series, The politician, before starring in the dark comedy Not in orderwhich debuted on Hulu last year.

