‘What You Gonna Do?!’ | Man Shot After Pointing Rifle At San Diego Deputies

Fallbrook, California (SDSO) — On Friday, April 21, 2023, at approximately 1:01 a.m., the San Diego Sheriff’s Department Communications Center received a call from a female who reported her husband was despondent and threatening suicide at a residence located in the 4900 block of White Lilac Road in Fallbrook. The female reported her husband had made suicidal threats, and earlier in the day she hid a firearm from her husband who had threatened to kill himself with it. Deputies from the San Diego Sheriff’s Fallbrook Station were dispatched to the couple’s residence.

As deputies drove to the call, the female reported the male had another firearm and locked himself in a bedroom. She additionally reported there were children in the residence. Upon arriving, deputies contacted the female outside her residence and she confirmed her husband had access to a rifle and a handgun. The deputies were in the process of gathering information when the female’s husband came out from behind the residence and was armed with a scoped rifle.

Both deputies began to give the male commands. However, the male continued to advance towards the deputies and his wife as he pointed the rifle towards them. At this point, one deputy fired his department issued rifle multiple times, striking the suspect in the leg and lower body. This incapacitated the suspect, and the suspect dropped the rifle.

The deputies were able to call for assistance from other deputies and paramedics. Shortly afterwards, they took the suspect into custody and carried him to a nearby ambulance so medics could provide immediate medical care. The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither the deputies nor the children were injured during this incident. The female sustained minor injuries that did not require further medical care. The suspect in this case has been identified as 41-year-old Jorge Alberto Sandoval of Fallbrook. Sandoval was arrested for Brandishing a Firearm in the Presence of a Peace Officer and Spousal Abuse. The deputy involved in the shooting was identified as Evan McCormick, a 15-year veteran of the department.

