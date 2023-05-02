Moment Hero Cops Save Man By Pulling Him Out From Under Van That Fell On Him

Kalamazoo, Michigan (KPD) — On April 15, 2023, a 50-year-old male was working on his neighbor’s van and the van fell off the jack trapping him beneath the vehicle. Initially, the male subject was talking, however, due to the van compressing his upper torso, he went into cardiac arrest with no pulse or breathing. He was under the car for approximately 10 minutes.

Sgt. Hutson, Sgt. Mireles, PSO Baldwin, and PSO Brink lifted the van off the male while Sgt. Luthy pulled him to safety. CPR was immediately started, and they were able to reestablish a pulse and breathing.

