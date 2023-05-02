Tue. May 2nd, 2023

    News

    Moment Hero Cops Save Man By Pulling Him Out From Under Van That Fell On Him

    By

    May 1, 2023 , ,
    Moment Hero Cops Save Man By Pulling Him Out From Under Van That Fell On Him

    Kalamazoo, Michigan (KPD) — On April 15, 2023, a 50-year-old male was working on his neighbor’s van and the van fell off the jack trapping him beneath the vehicle. Initially, the male subject was talking, however, due to the van compressing his upper torso, he went into cardiac arrest with no pulse or breathing. He was under the car for approximately 10 minutes.

    Sgt. Hutson, Sgt. Mireles, PSO Baldwin, and PSO Brink lifted the van off the male while Sgt. Luthy pulled him to safety. CPR was immediately started, and they were able to reestablish a pulse and breathing.

    The post Moment Hero Cops Save Man By Pulling Him Out From Under Van That Fell On Him appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Doja Cat and Jared Leto Are the Cat’s Meow at the 2023 Met Gala

    May 2, 2023
    News

    Met Gala 2023: Doja Cat dresses as Karl Lagerfeld’s feline Choupette

    May 2, 2023
    News

    IBM halts hiring for 7,800 jobs that could be replaced by AI, Bloomberg reports

    May 2, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Doja Cat and Jared Leto Are the Cat’s Meow at the 2023 Met Gala

    May 2, 2023
    News

    Met Gala 2023: Doja Cat dresses as Karl Lagerfeld’s feline Choupette

    May 2, 2023
    News

    IBM halts hiring for 7,800 jobs that could be replaced by AI, Bloomberg reports

    May 2, 2023
    News

    Ukrainian soldiers are using a handheld video game console to operate machine gun mounts, per reports. The US Navy has also utilized Xbox controllers in the past.

    May 2, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy