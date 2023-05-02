Black Server Forced to Wait on Confederate-Loving Diners: ‘They Completely Dehumanized Me’

Bill Tompkins/Getty

A viral TikTok video has shown that old-school bigotry is not dead after a Black restaurant worker in Ohio was forced to put up with overt racist customers who repeatedly called him “boy” and nonchalantly threw around the N-word. Now, Arthur Mandy is torn over his job at Texas Roadhouse—a position he says he loves—after being publicly denigrated by diners decked out in Confederate garb.

In a video uploaded Saturday by a user named Nani on TikTok, a Black woman described a tense scenario at the restaurant where she works.

“A party full of people wearing Confederate flag gear just tried to fucking come eat in our restaurant,” Nani said. “One of our Black servers had to take them.”

