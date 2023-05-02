Tue. May 2nd, 2023

    News

    Black Server Forced to Wait on Confederate-Loving Diners: ‘They Completely Dehumanized Me’

    By

    May 1, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Black Server Forced to Wait on Confederate-Loving Diners: ‘They Completely Dehumanized Me’

    Bill Tompkins/Getty

    A viral TikTok video has shown that old-school bigotry is not dead after a Black restaurant worker in Ohio was forced to put up with overt racist customers who repeatedly called him “boy” and nonchalantly threw around the N-word. Now, Arthur Mandy is torn over his job at Texas Roadhouse—a position he says he loves—after being publicly denigrated by diners decked out in Confederate garb.

    In a video uploaded Saturday by a user named Nani on TikTok, a Black woman described a tense scenario at the restaurant where she works.

    “A party full of people wearing Confederate flag gear just tried to fucking come eat in our restaurant,” Nani said. “One of our Black servers had to take them.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Doja Cat and Jared Leto Are the Cat’s Meow at the 2023 Met Gala

    May 2, 2023
    News

    Met Gala 2023: Doja Cat dresses as Karl Lagerfeld’s feline Choupette

    May 2, 2023
    News

    IBM halts hiring for 7,800 jobs that could be replaced by AI, Bloomberg reports

    May 2, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Doja Cat and Jared Leto Are the Cat’s Meow at the 2023 Met Gala

    May 2, 2023
    News

    Met Gala 2023: Doja Cat dresses as Karl Lagerfeld’s feline Choupette

    May 2, 2023
    News

    IBM halts hiring for 7,800 jobs that could be replaced by AI, Bloomberg reports

    May 2, 2023
    News

    Ukrainian soldiers are using a handheld video game console to operate machine gun mounts, per reports. The US Navy has also utilized Xbox controllers in the past.

    May 2, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy