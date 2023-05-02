Coronation Street viewers SLAM Elaine as she confides in killer Stephen about her health woes

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Coronation Street fans continued to scream at the TV on Monday as Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) seemingly offered killer Stephen Reid the perfect method to repulse her.

During the episode, Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) kidnapped his mother in an attempt to prevent her from fleeing to Las Vegas and marrying the dodgy businessman (Todd Boyce).

But after her son briefly held her hostage, Elaine became unwell and later confided in her boyfriend about her health problems.

Revealing that he suffered from high blood pressure and needed medication, convincing fans that Stephen would use the information to kill his bride-to-be.

Racing to Twitter, one viewer wrote, “And now Stephen is going to replace Elaine’s pills with tic tacs.”

Danger ahead: Coronation Street fans continued to scream at the TV on Monday as Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) seemingly offered killer Stephen (Todd Boyce) the perfect method to repulse her

Drama: During the episode, Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) kidnapped his mother in an attempt to stop her from fleeing to Las Vegas and marrying the dodgy businessman

Ill health: However, after her son held her hostage briefly, Elaine became unwell and later confided in her boyfriend about her health issues

Another said, “Stephen will give Tim’s mom tic tacs instead of her pills.”

With a third writing, “Oh no Elaine, don’t help Stephen kill you!” and someone else commented, “Elaine actually volunteered to be his next kill.”

And another wrote, “You better let (mortician) George measure you for a coffin Elaine.

Last week, viewers begged for Stephen’s storyline to end as the killer set his sights on yet another victim after receiving a blackmail letter threatening him after drowning rival Rufus (Steve Meo).

He later found out that it belonged to the two boys he was trying to buy LSD from, who £10,000 or they go to the police.

The killer calls their bluff, but fans were convinced that he will soon repel the teens and add them to his never-ending list of victims.

On Twitter, someone wrote: “Stephen is still the world’s worst serial killer, time to move on. STOP THIS NONSENSE NOW’.

Another said, ‘When the hell is this fucking Stephen storyline going to end’.

Scary stuff: However, after her son briefly held her hostage, Elaine became unwell and later confided in her boyfriend about her health issues

Convinced: Racing to Twitter, one viewer wrote: ‘And now Stephen is going to replace Elaine’s pills with tic tacs’

Another said, ‘When the hell is this fucking Stephen storyline going to end’.

And a third wrote: ‘So done with Stephen’ and ‘This EP contains way too much Stephen for my taste’.

While another said ‘I’ve lost count of how many people Stephen has bumped’.

And someone else wrote, “Stephen’s storyline needs to be completed. It’s way too ridiculous.”