‘Three-Ring Circus’ as Hunter Biden Paternity Case Swamps Small Arkansas Town

Reuters/Tom Brenner

BATESVILLE, Arkansas—Hunter Biden swept into this town of 11,000 on Monday, under a judge’s order to attend a hearing in his paternity case. Waiting for him were a dozen local residents, a forest of TV cameras, and a judge who was not buying excuses from him—or from the former stripper who had his 4-year-old daughter.

President Joe Biden’s son is seeking to lower the amount of support he pays to Lunden Roberts, and his lawyer revealed he has already shelled out $750,000. But the stakes in the case go beyond that. Roberts is seeking a mountain of documentation about Biden’s finances, some of it related to his controversial business dealings overseas.

Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer last week ordered Biden, who has acknowledged paternity of the child, to appear in person at future hearings. That came after Lunden Roberts, the mother of their child born in 2018, accused Hunter Biden of violating numerous court orders and intentionally withholding key evidence. She also asked the judge to hold him in contempt and send him to jail until he complies.

Read more at The Daily Beast.