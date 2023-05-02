The Largest Auto Insurance Companies

Our experts answer readers’ insurance questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess insurance products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own.

Around 20 companies have the market share of auto insurance customers.

Customer satisfaction varies regionally, so a national carrier may not be the best.

Claims satisfaction is critical if you want a company responsive to your claims.

There are many car insurance companies to choose from, but just 20 insure most Americans. We compared the big players and ranked providers against each other based on market share, claims satisfaction, and average cost.

Top car insurance companies based on market share

The following are the largest car insurance companies in America, based on the percentage of insured American drivers who use them:

CompanyMarket share (%)Direct premiums writtenState Farm16.15$66,153,063.00GEICO13.56$46,358,896.00Progressive13.26$42,275,572.00Allstate10.35$39,210,020.00USAA*6.31$24,621,246.00Farmers Insurance4.88$23,691,794.00Liberty Mutual4.74$36,172,570.00Nationwide2.31$18,499,967.00American Family Insurance2.07$11,338,489.00Travelers1.96$28,786,741.00Kemper1.54$4,520,516.00Auto Club Exchange1.43$4,468,149.00Erie Insurance1.36$7,613,519.00Auto-Owners Insurance1.28$9,071,833.00CSAA Insurance Exchange1.12$3,974,731.00Mercury Insurance1.02$3,613,591.00Auto Club Insurance Association0.75$2,732,591.00The Hartford0.74$12,378,219.00MAPFRE0.54$2,303,322.00Amica0.50$2,337,543.00The Hanover Insurance Group0.48$5,114,280.00COUNTRY Financial0.48$2,669,337.00Sentry Insurance0.47$2,726,688.00Southern Farm Bureau Casualty0.42$1,546,248.00Shelter Insurance0.42$1,851,638.00

*USAA is only for active military, veterans, and their families.

Data from S&P Global Market Intelligence

Best car insurance companies based on auto claims satisfaction

Claims satisfaction refers to how customers feel about how insurance companies settle claims and the claims process. Below are the results from the latest JD Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study – Product Name Only:

CompanyJD Power ranking out of 1,000 pointsUSAA*890Amica Mutual903NJM Insurance Co896Erie Insurance893Auto Club of Southern California Insurance Group890Allstate889Farmers882State Farm882American Family874GEICO874CSAA Insurance Group871Liberty Mutual870The Hartford869Nationwide868Auto-Owners Insurance865Safeco865Progressive861Travelers854Automobile Club Group847National General838Mercury830Kemper798

*USAA is only for active military, veterans, and their families

Best car insurance companies based on cost

Cost is a major factor for even the least budget-obsessed buyers. Why pay more if you’re getting exactly the same coverage and support? Experienced drivers with a clean driving record may qualify for the lowest auto insurance rates with a small, local insurer. For drivers with more checkered driving history, teen drivers, and others may find lower rates with big name insurers. Whatever the case, we recommend running at least three quotes to compare your options for auto insurance.

This is how the top 10 rank on average cost of car insurance.

CompanyAverage monthly insurance premiumState Farm$130.00GEICO$156.00Progressive$162.00Allstate$176.00USAA*$177.00Liberty Mutual$180.00Farmers Insurance$178.00Nationwide$164.00American Family Insurance$181.00Travelers$176.00

Data from Savvy

*USAA is only for active military, veterans, and their families.

Finding the best car insurance company for you

Many other factors play into your premium, like credit score, age, gender, driving history, driving experience, and the state you live. Every company considers them differently so it’s critical to shop around. Also, if you already have homeowners or renters insurance with a company, you can probably save by bundling your auto insurance.

If you want to get the best rate for you, you’ll need to start by getting quotes from several different insurance companies and look for the policy that gives you the most coverage for your money by giving the most coverage types and the highest limits. Also look at the deductible, or the amount you’ll pay out-of-pocket if you get into an accident.

There are three main types of car insurance: liability, comprehensive, and collision. Full car coverage is a mixture of all three offering complete coverage for your car that includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage.

DamageComprehensiveCollisionLiability*FullTheftYesNoNoYesVandalismYesNoNoYesFireYesNoNoYesNatural disasterYesNoNoYesFalling objects (tree)YesNoNoYesAnimal damageYesNoNoYesCollision/accidentNoYesNoYesRolloverNoYesNoYesBodily injury/medical billsNoNoYesYesPhysical damageNoNoYesYesProperty damageNoNoYesYesUninsured motoristNoNoYesYes

*Most states require some type of liability coverage

