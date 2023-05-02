Karen Gillan sends temperatures soaring in a VERY racy thigh-high split skirt and fishnet stockings

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Karen Gillan made her heart beat faster when she created a storm for a slew of Instagram snaps, as continued on Monday in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3.

The actress, 35, who plays Nebula in the upcoming Marvel movie, sizzled in a blue suede skirt with a very sassy thigh-high slit.

She also wore a matching unbuttoned shirt that teased a hint of cleavage and a gold belt buckle around her very slim waist.

Karen completed the sassy look with fishnet stockings and slipped her feet into a pair of stilettos.

She accentuated her features with a glamorous makeup palette and wore her red locks loose in glossy waves.

The first Guardians Of The Galaxy movie was released in 2014 to critical acclaim. The film grossed a whopping $773.3 million in the worldwide box office and also received two Oscar nominations.

The sequel, simply titled Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, was released three years later in 2017 and garnered even higher box office numbers with $863.8 million in worldwide sales.

The third film’s premise follows Peter Quill, who is “still reeling from the loss of Gamora” as he “commits his team to defend the universe and one of their own – a mission that could spell the end of the Guardians.” mean,” said one IMDB synopsis.

That’s what the director of the project, James Gunn, said during an interview with Rolling stone published earlier this month, James hinted at the opening track in the Guardians Vol. 3 movies. The films are known for their catchy soundtracks, but the music in the third film will help set a “different tone.”

‘It starts with Radiohead’s acoustic version of ‘Creep’. And that’s just a very different tone from the beginning than the other two movies,” he revealed.

Chris also opened up to the outlet on the final film in the trilogy, stating that it has “matured in its emotionality in the same way audiences have probably matured.”

He went on to explain, “The kids who loved Guardians were teenagers, and now they’re in their mid-twenties, and it’s really exciting to think that they’re ready for this movie as they might not have been nine years ago.” ‘

Pratt also reflected on how his career has completely changed since joining the Marvel Universe. “My whole life is different now because of Marvel, because of the Guardians of the Galaxy. It changed my life so much that I’ve been going non-stop ever since.’

Fun times: Karen posed next to a life-sized cutout of her superhero character

I love it: she also got a box of cereal that also had her picture on it

Back in Action: The third film’s premise follows Peter Quill, who is “still reeling from the loss of Gamora” as he “brings his team together to defend the universe and one of their own – a mission that could see the end could mean of the Guardians,” according to an IMDB synopsis

Karen joined the conversation during the interview, discussing what fans could expect from her character, Nebula. “We’re starting to see her heal a little bit and develop the personality that may have been put on hold.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has also had its fair share of drama over the years. In 2018, James Gunn was fired from the production due to a slew of controversial and offensive tweets.

However, the following year, it was revealed that the filmmaker had been hired back on the project.

Karen spoke to Rolling Stone about the ups and downs the production has faced. “When it looked like we wouldn’t make the movie without James, it just didn’t feel right at all.”

“All I ever wanted was for James to direct,” Chris also added. ‘That’s all I hoped for. It’s a tough landing to hold on to, and seeing we had the blueprint and the right leader to get us there was a real relief.”

The final installment of the Guardians trilogy will hit theaters early next month on May 5.