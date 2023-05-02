Tue. May 2nd, 2023

    CHILLING VIDEO: Sharp-Shooting Officer Downs Rifle-Wielding NJ Man Who Threatened Woman

    Deptford Twp, New Jersey (DTPD) — On Sunday, January 22, 2023, Deptford Township Police officers were called for reports of a man with a gun to a residence on Fox Run Road in Deptford. According to police, 55-year-old Daniel Nevius, was driving a Jeep and slammed into an SUV parked in the driveway of a home. Police say Nevius crashed into the parked SUV multiple times and then got out of his Jeep holding a firearm. A woman Called 911and described herself as a former friend of Nevius. Another man inside the home, who identified himself as the homeowner’s son, also called 911. Nevius then appears to slam his rifle on the parked SUV. He then comes back and does it again.

    The situation becomes even more dangerous when the homeowner drives up in a silver car, evidently trying to reason with a distraught Nevius. Nevius is seen pointing his rifle at the driver but doesn’t fire any shots. Officers arrived on the scene set up a perimeter and observed Nevius, standing on the porch holding a rifle and shouting for an acquaintance inside to come out. Video from a police officer’s body camera shows Officer Luke Ivey draw his gun and then fire on Nevius. Police maintain Nevius pointed his gun at the officers.


    https://breaking911.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Deptford-Police-Officer-Shoots-Man-Wielding-a-Rifle.mp4

    Emergency medical personnel responded to render aid to Nevius, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene at 1:55 p.m. The Attorney General’s investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

    The Attorney General's investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

