    US Military Tracking New Mysterious Balloon That Flew Over Hawaii: Report

    A new mystery balloon has flown over American soil and is currently being tracked by the U.S. military, NBC News reported Monday.

    Although it is not clear who owns the balloon or what it is for, officials believe the object did not pass over any sensitive areas while flying across portions of Hawaii.

    Military officials have been monitoring the balloon since last week and have determined that it does not pose any threat to aerial traffic or national security. Additionally, there have been no signals of communication received from the balloon, officials said.

    The intel officials told NBC News they are unsure if the object is a weather balloon or some other type of device.

    [RELATED: Close-Up, High Resolution Photos Of Chinese Spy Balloon In Flight Released By US Military]

    The military could potentially shoot it down if it gets too close to land. The balloon appears to be moving slowly towards Mexico and does not seem to have any maneuverability.

    The post US Military Tracking New Mysterious Balloon That Flew Over Hawaii: Report appeared first on Breaking911.

