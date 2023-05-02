13 Non-Basic Mother’s Day Gifts That She’ll Actually Love

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Retailers.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s that time of year again—Mother’s Day 2023 (Sunday, May 14) is just around the corner, and if you’re like me, you’re only just now starting to do some research to find the perfect gift for all of the special mamas in your life. Whether for your biological mom, your new-ish mother-in-law, your not-evil-at-all stepmother, your wife, your grandmother… and the list goes on, it’s not always easy to narrow down all of the options when you’re searching through the best Mother’s Day gifts for 2023.

The best Mother’s Day gifts are equal parts sentimental, useful, and of course, have a personal touch of some kind. Sure, you can always opt for a procrastinator-proof last-minute gift like a beautiful floral bouquet or gift card, but honestly, you still have plenty of time to pick out both a meaningful and tangible gift before Sunday, May 14, so there’s no need to succumb to your last-resort go-to’s just yet.

Read more at The Daily Beast.