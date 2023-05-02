NADINE DORRIES: Make peace with your dad, Meghan, or regret it for ever…

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

We all know how much Meghan and Harry value their privacy. They told us – during the Oprah interview, in books, podcasts and that fly-on-the-wall Netflix documentary series, part of an eye-popping deal worth a stately home or four.

So I was hesitant to jump on the Sussex bandwagon – until now.

Thomas Markle’s plea for a ‘deathbed’ approach to his daughter – made in a new documentary for an Australian news channel – touched me and no doubt many of you.

When asked what he would like to say to Meghan, he replies, “I wish we could sit down and talk. I wish we could resolve our differences.”

Markle is 78 and clearly very fragile. He suffered a heart attack the month of Harry and Meghan’s wedding and, more recently, a massive stroke that has affected his ability to walk and speak.

Meghan Markle pictured when she was younger with her father Thomas Markle

You don’t have to be medically qualified to understand why he is so desperate to “fix this” and finally meet his grandchildren.

There is no doubt that Meghan and Thomas were once very close. Meghan lived with Thomas from the age of nine and he paid for her private education and college education. During the holidays, he took her to the Hollywood movie sets where he worked as an Emmy award-winning lighting director.

Did he act foolishly? Of course he has, but what we cannot know or understand are the feelings or reactions of an older man, who lives alone and has a bit of bad luck, who found himself in the full spotlight of the world’s media when his daughter became betrothed to a prince.

The man who had spent his life behind a camera was suddenly cast in a royal soap opera, and he was partially wrong. Like agreeing to take pictures of himself being tried on for a suit in which to walk his daughter down the aisle.

When this was revealed in a flurry of headlines, you can imagine how desperate and humiliated he felt. No wonder he had a heart attack.

Thomas Markle (center) is 78 and clearly very fragile. He suffered a heart attack the month of Harry and Meghan’s wedding and, more recently, a massive stroke that has affected his ability to walk and speak.

A proud man, he then saw the ceremonial role of life pass from one father to another.

It was the then Prince Charles who accompanied Meghan to the altar.

I imagine Thomas thought the best thing to do was step back and get out of his daughter’s life.

As for Harry and Meghan, they may be a united front for the world, but their self-inflicted grudges with their families can’t help but put a strain on their own relationship.

How can anyone be truly happy in the midst of such an emotional and toxic breakdown? So maybe it’s time they took stock and also consider reconciliation.

A funeral director once told me that almost every conversation he has with the bereaved begins with the words ‘I wish. . .’

“I wish I had spent more time with her.” “I wish we’d made peace.” “I wish I had told him I loved him.” Like so many others, I experienced this when I lost my father when I was only 20, and what I learned is that that regret never goes away, writes Nadine Dorries (pictured)

“I wish I had spent more time with her.” “I wish we’d made peace.” “I wish I had told him I loved him.”

Like so many others, I experienced this when I lost my father when I was only 20, and what I’ve learned is that those regrets never go away.

That’s why it’s always good advice to make peace before someone dies. What is the point of carrying such negative baggage into the future, and why put the weight of it on the shoulders of your own children?

The path chosen by Harry and Meghan so far has been one of pain, guilt and blame. It has to stop for the sake of their children. At the very least, it’s time to get Archie and Lilibet in the car and drive the four hours from their home in Montecito to visit Thomas Markle just across the border in Mexico.

Let them meet their grandfather – before it’s too late.