Olivia Wilde and Emily Ratajkowski BOTH going to Met Gala after Harry Styles ‘betrayal’

Emily Ratajkowski will cross paths with Olivia Wilde for the first time since she kissed the actress’ ex-boyfriend, Harry Styles, on the streets of Tokyo in March.

While the women previously had a friendly relationship, tensions between them escalated after the supermodel, 31, told Fashion Spain she “feels bad” for the Don’t Worry Darling director, 39, about her steamy kissing session with the pop star, 29.

After the interview, an insider told DailyMail.com exclusively that Wilde wants Ratajkowski to “keep her name out of her mouth” and “focus on being a mother instead of dating everyone she sees.”

The source went on to reveal that the mother-of-two feels the I Feel Pretty star needs to “reexamine her dating life and the men she dates” since filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Earlier, a separate confidant of Wilde revealed that Jason Sudeikis’s ex-fiance felt “betrayed” by her “boyfriend” and just doesn’t want to be dragged into this mess” as she continues to prioritize her “career and her kids.”

Awkward: Emily Ratajkowski will cross paths with Olivia Wilde for the first time since kissing the actress’ ex-boyfriend Harry Styles on the streets of Tokyo last month (seen in March)

In addition to a potentially awkward showdown between the My Body author and filmmaker, who rose to fame after starring in her debut film Girl Next Door, Pete Davidson and ex Kim Kardashian will both be in attendance following their split last summer.

The SNL alum, 29, and reality star, 42, previously attended the event together last year rocking Marilyn Monroe’s original 1962 Jean Louis dress.

In 2021, after her breakup with Kanye West, Kardashian admitted she rejected Davidson at the Met Gala before teaming up on an episode of Saturday Night Live.

Sparks eventually flew between them after sharing an on-screen kiss during a sketch, portraying Jasmine and Aladdin.

While reflecting on their first hug together during a confessional on her reality show The Kardashians, Kim said she felt “a vibe” when she kissed Pete and was struck with a desire to “try something different.”

“I wasn’t even thinking, like, ‘Oh my God. I’m going to have a relationship with him,’” Kim admitted, before admitting that she was “basically just DTF (down to f**k).”

But as their romance grew, she discovered that he was “very thoughtful and humble and just so sincere,” eventually coming to think of him as “literally the best human being” she’s ever met.

In August 2022, DailyMail.com confirmed that they called it quits after nine months together due to demanding schedules and the long distance as he worked on a project in Australia while she remained in the US with her four children.

Former friends: The source told DailyMail.com that the mother-of-two feels the I Feel Pretty star needs to reexamine her dating life and the men she dates since she filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard (seen together in March prior to Ratajkowski’s kiss with Styles)

Breaking girl code: Ratajkowski was caught kissing Styles, who dated her boyfriend for almost two years (seen in March)

The 2023 Met Gala returns Monday night to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where everyone from Sydney Sweeney to Paris Hilton will be on hand to attend the annual fundraising event.

Since 1948, stars have ascended the majestic staircase to a very exclusive party where no selfies are allowed.

Traditionally, the event takes place on the first Monday of May. It is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM EST on May 1, 2023.

Fans can follow the event in real time via a live stream on Vogue.

This year’s theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The late German designer was the creative director of Chanel for a long time. He passed away at the age of 85 in 2019.

His beloved cat, Choupette, is even invited to the festivities.

The decision to honor Karl has sparked controversy given the many offensive comments he’s made over the years, from criticizing the #MeToo movement to opposing same-sex marriage.

“I’m against it for a very simple reason: in the ’60s they all said we were entitled to the difference. And now they suddenly want a civilian life,” he said Shame of same-sex marriage.

‘It’s hard to imagine – one of the daddies at work and the other at home with the baby. What would that be like for the baby? Don’t know. I see more lesbians married with babies than boys married with babies. And I also believe more in the relationship between mother and child than in that between father and child.’

Better Times: In addition to a potentially awkward showdown between the My Body author and filmmaker, who rose to fame after starring in her debut film Girl Next Door, Pete Davidson and ex Kim Kardashian will both be in attendance following their split last summer (seen last May)

Although he eventually expressed his support for same-sex marriage at his Chanel haute couture show in the spring of 2013, he still said he was “less enthusiastic” about adopting same-sex children, according to the AP.

Along with Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, who directs and hosts the annual event, the 2023 MET Gala will also be co-hosted by Penelope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel and also Roger Federer.

While the show may be known for its glitzy and over-the-top red carpet — with details about what goes on inside that often remain mysterious — at its heart, it’s a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Last year, the 2022 MET gala alone raised a total of $17.4 million, reportedly Billboard.

This year, the entry fee has increased from $30,000 to $50,000, according to Page six.

Even if you have the money, that doesn’t guarantee entry to the party.

Every guest must be invited and there is a waiting list for the coveted golden ticket.

And status matters, according to The New York Timesmeaning the hottest stars

Paris Hilton is one of the big names attending what will be her first Met Gala.

Meanwhile, Blake Lively, a frequent visitor, announced that she will not be at the party.

“I’ll look,” she said, according People.

Elle Fanning, Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony are among the other celebrities in attendance.

As for Wintour’s role in the bash, Vogue’s editor-in-chief hosts the party and oversees the guest list and even the menu.

She has been the president of the Met Gala since 1994 and continues to stand guard at every event.