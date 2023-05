MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — In a recent Facebook post, Delaware County Councilman Ryan Webb announced he now identifies as a Black woman. He clarified with I-Team 8 he identifies as an American Indian woman. While Webb has received some support, he says he’s been facing backlash, including violent threats.

