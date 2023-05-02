Infrared Sauna Blankets Are the Best Wellness Discovery I’ve Ever Made—Here Are the Best on the Market

Scouted/The Daily Beast/HigherDOSE.

I’ve always been drawn to the natural-high-inducing and toxin-releasing benefits of hopping in the sauna or steam room at the gym (they’re especially soothing for my chronically inflamed sinuses), but, unfortunately, I have a very low tolerance for feeling overheated and dizzy—especially when I’m half-naked and surrounded by other gym-goers doused in sweat. When I found out that at-home infrared sauna blankets were actually a thing, I was thrilled to get my hands on one (I first tried HigherDOSE’s Infrared Sauna Blanket, which I now use almost every day and absolutely swear by.)

These infrared sauna blankets are basically compact saunas resembling a giant sleeping bag that you can literally use while watching TV on the couch, meditating, and even lying in your bed. These detoxifying sauna blankets are engineered with infrared technology and emit spa-level far-infrared light and heat energy to emulate the effects of a full-body sauna. When emitted, the heat energy works to help boost your heart rate and overall blood circulation (just like when you’re working out or having sex), which in turn helps the body release feel-good neurotransmitters, like dopamine and serotonin, which also function as natural pain-killers and give the feeling of a natural high. Aside from better blood flow and a boosted mood, Infrared sauna blankets may also be beneficial for heart health as well. “[Sauna blankets can help promote heart health by] decreasing blood pressure, mimicking exercise, and decreasing inflammation,” Dr. Azza Halim of Azza MD tells The Daily Beast.

