Henryetta, OK. – Seven deceased individuals have been found on a property in Oklahoma as authorities have been investigating the disappearance of two teenage girls in the area, News On 6 reported.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office has identified two of the deceased as Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16, who were previously reported missing. The body of Jesse McFadden, who was last seen with the missing teens, was also discovered. However, the identities of the other four individuals have not yet been released.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Webster and Brewer were last seen in Henryetta, intending to travel with McFadden, Holly, and Tiffany McFadden to their ranch in McAlester. However, they never arrived at the location.

McFadden, a convicted sex offender, is facing charges of soliciting child pornography and was due to appear in court on May 1, but a bench warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear.

The investigation is ongoing.

The post BREAKING: Missing Girls Bodies Among 7 Found In Oklahoma Hours After Amber Alert appeared first on Breaking911.