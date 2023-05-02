Photog Was Warned Over Taking White House Creepshots

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

This reporting is featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.

It turns out that notorious gadfly Simon Ateba isn’t the only journalist who’s caused headaches for the White House Correspondents Association with over-the-top escapades.

Multiple complaints have been made over the years about freelance photographer William Moon taking candid and inappropriate photos of female reporters and staffers at the White House, sometimes when they were exiting the restroom, several people familiar with the situation told Confider.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here