Tue. May 2nd, 2023

    Photog Was Warned Over Taking White House Creepshots

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    It turns out that notorious gadfly Simon Ateba isn’t the only journalist who’s caused headaches for the White House Correspondents Association with over-the-top escapades.

    Multiple complaints have been made over the years about freelance photographer William Moon taking candid and inappropriate photos of female reporters and staffers at the White House, sometimes when they were exiting the restroom, several people familiar with the situation told Confider.

